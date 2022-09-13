President William Ruto settles for yellow as the presidential standard

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Presidential Color for President William Ruto has been marked with a difference and out of the norm as he has settled on color yellow.

Normally the colors of the standard colors rotate between blue, green and white which are part of the flag but in this occasion yellow has permeated every aspect of Ruto’s campaigns as he takes over power.

Yellow is symbolic as it is the dominant color of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which is the party ticket he used to vie for presidency.

Also prominent in his presidential standard is the wheelbarrow which is the party symbol – the wheelbarrow which according to the party’s website symbolizes “Value, dignity and respect of work in pursuit of an equitable society.”

The presidential symbol contains two crossed spears and a shield bearing the colors of the national flag. These two symbolize unity and readiness to defend the country’s freedom.

The presidential standard or presidential flag is the flag that is used in many countries as a symbol of the head of state or president.

In some countries, it may be for exclusive use of the president or only raised where the president is present.

In Kenya, the Presidential Standard is designed by the President-elect. It symbolises power and represents the Commander-in-Chief.

President Uhuru Kenyatta went for a Standard similar to that of his father the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, blue.

He however added a dove symbol-The National Alliance (TNA)’s party symbol as opposed to his father’s yellow cockerel that was the Kenya African National Union (KANU)’s party symbol.

President Daniel Arap Moi settled for green with a red cockerel as his successor the late President Mwai Kibaki went for white with two olive branches.