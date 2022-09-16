Connect with us

September 14, 2022 | President William Ruto during the swearing in of six judges of superior courts/Judiciary Media Service

Kenya

President Ruto welcomes Raila’s commitment to play oversight role

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Sep 16 – President William Ruto has welcomed Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga’s commitment to play an oversight role.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting in Naivasha, Ruto pointed out that the government works well when checked.

Odinga had earlier stated that the Azimio One Kenya coalition party will play its oversight role in the National Assembly effectively to ensure resources are prudently used by the executive.

Odinga who returned to the country on Thursday from a vacation in Zanzibar said they will not be cowed from carrying out the watchdog role.

He who was speaking during the party’s Parliamentary Group held at Stoni Athi in Athi River to agree on nominees for Parliamentary leadership, also took the opportunity to thank their supporters for their continued support.

“As the majority coalition in the national assembly, we’ll play our oversight role robustly to ensure resources are prudently utilized by the executive,” Odinga stated.

He said that the party has three urgent tasks including saving the Judiciary and Legislature from state capture, transforming and reforming the  Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and making it capable of conducting credible elections.

