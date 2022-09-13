Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto signs his certificate when he was sworn in as Kenya's 5th president on September 13, 2022. The signing was witnessed by Attorney General Kihara Kariuki.

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to Sign Executive Order Giving Police Financial Autonomy

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto is set to sign an Executive Order giving the National Police Service (NPS) financial autonomy with the Inspector General as the Accounting Officer.

President Ruto said Tuesday in his first address to the Nation as the Head of State that the constitution provides for the IG to exercise independent command over the NPS.

However, the Head of State said that the operational autonomy of the office of IG has been undermined by what he described as the continued financial dependence on the Office of the President.

“As I address you, I have instructed that the instruments conferring financial autonomy to the National Police Service by transferring their budget from the Office of the present and designating the Inspector General as the accounting officer be placed on my desk for signature this afternoon,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State pointed out that the financial independence of the police will give impetus to the fight against graft and end the political weaponization of the criminal justice system in the country.

President Ruto further assured all public servants that his administration will respect their professional service noting that an era of intimidation had come to an end.

“No public servant even chiefs and their assistants will be required to run political errands for any political party or formation,” he said.

During the campaign period, President Ruto had decried what he described as misuse of the National Government Administration Officers by the state for the benefit of certain politicians and was highly opposed to the participation of public servants including Cabinet Secretaries in campaigns.

His stand put him on a collision course with some Cabinet secretaries who had sworn their political allegiance to his main challenger Raila Odinga and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Creating a better business environment key agenda, President Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto says his ‘immediate agenda’ after taking over the Presidency of the country will be to implement...

3 mins ago

EDUCATION

Ruto review Education curriculum, says public participation key n implementing CBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – The fate of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) now lies with a task force set to be launched next week...

10 mins ago

Top stories

Keeping the promise: President Ruto to revert port operations to Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President William Ruto has assured coastal residents that he will revert port operations back to Mombasa in line with...

24 mins ago

Top stories

Exit Uhuru, enter President William Samoei Ruto

President William Samoei Ruto took over power from Uhuru Kenyatta on September 13, 2022 after defeating the former president’s preferred successor Raila Odinga in...

38 mins ago

Kenya

Don’t involve me in your internal affairs, I am just here to observe: Museveni at President Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – “Don’t involve me in your internal affairs,’ was the sentiments of the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni as he tried...

46 mins ago

World

Ruto pledges to work for all Kenyans after swearing-in

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – William Ruto pledged to work for all Kenyans after he was sworn in as president at a pomp-filled ceremony...

47 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto To appoint 6 judges rejected by Uhuru

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto was set to appoint six Court of Appeal judges on day one of taking over as...

52 mins ago

Top stories

Ruto pledges to increase Judiciary budget by Sh3bn annually

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President William Ruto has assured the Treasury that he will increase its annual budget by Sh3bn annually, as he...

1 hour ago