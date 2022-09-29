Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY./ COURTESY

Kenya

President Ruto to outline key govt policies in address to bicameral house

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – President William Ruto is expected to outline the policies and key priorities anchored in the bottom-up economic model during his maiden address to the joint sitting of the bicameral House. 

In the build-up to the general election, he passionately campaigned for the bottom-up model which his administration will be seeking to realize.

The president is expected to address Members of the National Assembly and Senators of the 13th Parliament before they commence their official sitting. 

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi stated that the address by the head of state complies with Article 132 (1) (a) of the Constitution requiring the Head of State to address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

The 13th Parliament was sworn in on September 8 following the aftermath of the August 9 General Election.

The sitting comes amid intensified supremacy battle between President Ruto and Raila Odinga as they claim the House Majority slot in the National Assembly

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi Party to dissolve, merge with UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Chama Cha Kazi Party has issued a 21-day notice to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP)...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto’s choice of Japheth Koome as IG lawful – Duale

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 29 – Garissa Town Member of Parliament and Defense Cabinet Secretary Nominee Aden Duale has defended President William Ruto’s preference of...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Commission advertises DCI slot, degree and 10-year experience required

National Police Service Commission Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia said that all interested candidates have seven days to apply for the position setting the deadline for...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru-based surgeon files suit against Ruto over IGP nomination

Magare Gikenyi Benjamin, a Nakuru-based Consultant Trauma and General Surgeon, argues in his petition that the nomination of Koome by the Head of State...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua says envoys who fail to secure new markets in 2yrs to be recalled

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Ambassadors and High commissioners who fail to secure new markets within two years will be recalled from their tour...

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto to address joint sitting of Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – President William Ruto is set to address the first joint sitting of the bicameral house Thursday afternoon as 13th...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza MCAs threaten to block their swearing in and speaker election after Mutura disqualified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Kenya Kwanza Members County Assembly (MCA) in Nairobi have now threatened to block tomorrow’s scheduled swearing in ceremony and...

21 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto calls for regulation of online betting companies operating in an opaque space

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – President WIlliam Ruto has called on regulatory authorities to reign in on online betting companies he says are operating...

22 hours ago