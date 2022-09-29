President Ruto to outline key govt policies in address to bicameral house

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – President William Ruto is expected to outline the policies and key priorities anchored in the bottom-up economic model during his maiden address to the joint sitting of the bicameral House.

In the build-up to the general election, he passionately campaigned for the bottom-up model which his administration will be seeking to realize.

The president is expected to address Members of the National Assembly and Senators of the 13th Parliament before they commence their official sitting.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi stated that the address by the head of state complies with Article 132 (1) (a) of the Constitution requiring the Head of State to address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

The 13th Parliament was sworn in on September 8 following the aftermath of the August 9 General Election.

The sitting comes amid intensified supremacy battle between President Ruto and Raila Odinga as they claim the House Majority slot in the National Assembly