Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President-elect William Ruto when he met all Kenya Kwanza leaders. / COURTESY

Kenya

President Ruto to make inaugural address at UN General Assembly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – President William Ruto is on Wednesday set to make his inaugural address at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the president will also hold bilateral talks with several Heads of State and Government during the four-day meeting.

“Participation at the highest level in the UNGA is particularly important for Kenya as the country seeks to complete the second year of its non-permanent membership to the United Nations Security Council,” a statement from the Ministry indicated.

It said that at the bilateral level, President Ruto will lead Kenya’s quest to harness relations with the United States of America guided by the 5 pillars bilateral strategic dialogue partnership.

“The Head of State will also attend to a working session with senior representatives of the American businesses during which he will urge for increased trade and investment between the two countries.”

It indicated that the president will also seize the opportunity to engage other select World leaders on priority areas of bilateral relations.

In his capacity as Coordinator, President Ruto will also chair a meeting of the Conference of African Heads of State on Climate Crisis (CAHOSCC).

The statement pointed out that at United Nations Headquarters, Kenya will seek to promote its Foreign Policy at the multilateral system including “enhancing participation in the quest for realization of SDGs and global leadership in emerging issues including climate change.”

The 77th UNGA coincides with the worst drought in the Horn of Africa with many countries in the region including Kenya experiencing unprecedented effects in the last forty years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Gachagua takes over President Ruto’s former office at Harambee Annex

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 19 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken over President William Ruto’s former office at the Harambee Annex. Gachagua who is...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Magoha urges Ruto’s administration to shut down pornographic sites

Magoha who noted he has been labelled a dictator for calling for the blocking of the sites said he remains unapologetic.

16 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto gets bus ride to Westminster Abbey for Queen’s state funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – President William Ruto on Monday enjoyed a bus ride with other heads of state to Westminster Abbey, the venue...

20 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto joins heads of state in London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – President William Ruto arrived in London Sunday evening to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen,...

1 day ago

JUDICIARY

JSC interviews for 20 High Court judges to begin on Monday

The candidates include the Deputy Supreme court registrar Daniel Kanyinke Ole Keiwua and the Chief Magistrate of Makadara Law Courts Emily Ominde.

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto expected in London at 4pm

Ruto, who will be attending the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, was seen off by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Chief of...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly members arrive in Nairobi for week-long induction retreat

On Tuesday, the lawmakers will be taken through Rules and Procedures of the House by a facilitator from the Directorate of Legislative and Procedural...

2 days ago

County News

Governor Barasa to chair CoG Finance Committee, Njuki assigned Health

Andrew Mwadime of Taita Taveta will chair the Water, Forestry and Natural Resources Management Committee. Mwadime became the first person to win a gubernatorial...

2 days ago