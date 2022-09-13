Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto.

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto To appoint 6 judges rejected by Uhuru

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto was set to appoint six Court of Appeal judges on day one of taking over as Kenya’s fifth president..

The judges were recommended for appointment six years ago, but immediate former president Uhuru Kenyatta declined to appoint them, saying there were adverse reports against them from the intelligence service.

But when he took an oath of office Tuesday, President Ruto said his first official task will be to appoint the judges.

“To further demonstrate my commitment to the Independence of the judiciary, this afternoon, I will appoint the six judges already nominated for appointment to the Court of Appeal which was done three years ago by the Judicial service commission,’’ he said.

The Head of State said he will preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the six judges Wednesday.

In June last year, President Ruto’s predecessor appointed 34 out of the 41 JSC recommended judges and left out Justices Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir and Prof Joel Ngugi who were to join the Court of Appeal, and Chief Magistrate Makori Evans Kiago and High Court Registrar Judith Omange who were promoted by the JSC to serve as High Court judges.

 Kenyatta declined to appoint the judges, citing a confidential intelligence report which was never made public.

Justices Msagha Mbogholi, Omondi Hellen Amollo, Mumbi Ngugi, Francis Tuiyott, Nyamweya Pauline Nyaboke, Jessie Lesiit and Laibuta Imaana are among the seven who were appointed to the Appeal Court in a gazette notice dated June 3.

The delay in the appointment of the Judges had caused frosty relations between the Executive and the Judiciary after former Chief Justice David Maraga decried the crisis caused by the inadequate judges in superior courts, while Attorney General Kihara Kariuki insisted the President will not appoint judges with questionable character adding that the refusal to appoint the JSC nominees was within the law.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Judges who were recommended by JSC in July 2019 for appointment to the Court of Appeal, the Environment and Land Court and the Employment and Labor Relations Court formed the basis of Maraga’s frustrations.

In a Gazette Notice, the ex-president appointed 18 judges to the Environment and Land Court and nine Employment and Labour Land Court.

Justices Baari Christine Noontatua, Gakeri Jacob Kariuki, Keli Jemima Wanza, Mwaure Ann Ngibuini, Matanga Bernard Odongo Manani, Rutto Stella Chemtai, Kebira Ocharo, Kitiku Agnes Mueni-Nzei, Nderitu David Njagi, have been appointed to be Judges of the Employment and Labour Relations Court

Meanwhile, Justices Mboya Oguttu Joseph, Naikuni Lucas Leperes, Mwanyale Michael Ngolo, Addraya Edda Dena, Kimani Lilian Gathoni, Kamau Joseph Mugo, Wabwoto Karoph Edward, Koross Anne Yatich Kipingor, Gicheru Maxwell Nduiga, Mogeni Ann Jacqueline Akhalemesi, Ongarora Fred Nyagaka, Christopher Kyania Nzili, Mugo David Mwangi, Omollo Lynette Achieng’, Washe Emmanuel Mutwana, Nyukuri Annet, Murigi Theresa Wairimu, Asati Esther, to be Judges of the Environment and Land Court.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto pledges to increase Judiciary budget by Sh3bn annually

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – President William Ruto has assured the Treasury that he will increase its annual budget by Sh3bn annually, as he...

11 mins ago

Top stories

Miguna says Red Alerts To Be Lifted Tomorrow in readiness for travel to Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – Exiled activist lawyer Miguna Miguna now says Red Alerts against him will be lifted Wednesday marking the end of...

14 mins ago

Top stories

Matiangi de-activates his Twitter account

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – Fred Matiangi, who served as the Interior Cabinet Secretary under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, has deactivated his Twitter...

24 mins ago

World

Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after disputed poll

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth post-independence president at a pomp-filled ceremony on Tuesday, five weeks after...

57 mins ago

Top stories

President William Ruto settles for yellow as the presidential standard

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Presidential Color for President William Ruto has been marked with a difference and out of the norm as he...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Accorded 21-gun-military salute after Taking Oath of Office

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto was on Tuesday accorded a 21-gun salute after he was officially sworn into office as Kenya’s...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyatta Hands Over Instruments of Power to President Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday formally handed over the instruments of power to President William Ruto after he...

2 hours ago

ASSUMPTION

21-gun salute as Ruto’s Presidential standard unveiled (VIDEO)

2 hours ago