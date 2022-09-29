Connect with us

An aerial view of National Assembly chambers/National Assembly

Kenya

President Ruto to address joint sitting of Parliament

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – President William Ruto is set to address the first joint sitting of the bicameral house Thursday afternoon as 13th Parliament opens.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi stated that the address by the head of state complies with Article 132 (1) (a) of the Constitution requiring the Head of State to address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

The Head of State is expected to outline the policies and key priorities anchored in the bottom-up economic model that he passionately campaigned on which his administration will be seeking to realize.

The 13th Parliament was sworn in on September 8 following the aftermath of the August 9 General Election.

The sitting comes amid intensified supremacy battle between President Ruto and Raila Odinga as they claim the House Majority slot in the National Assembly.

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza MCAs threaten to block their swearing in and speaker election after Mutura disqualified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Kenya Kwanza Members County Assembly (MCA) in Nairobi have now threatened to block tomorrow’s scheduled swearing in ceremony and...

16 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto calls for regulation of online betting companies operating in an opaque space

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – President WIlliam Ruto has called on regulatory authorities to reign in on online betting companies he says are operating...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Over 4 million Fuliza defaulters to be deleted from CRB from November

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – OVER 4 million Fuliza defaulters will be removed from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and other blacklists from November...

17 hours ago

Drought Mitigation

Ruto says Gachagua’s office to manage drought response to ensure efficiency

President Ruto said all efforts of drought coordination related issues  would be handled in the Office of the Deputy President to ensure efficiency.

17 hours ago

Drought Mitigation

Ruto discusses drought response with development partners

President Ruto also received an update from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Kenya’s drought response at State House,...

18 hours ago

BUDGET

Outgoing CS Yatani proud to have improved Kenya’s economy during tenure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Outgoing Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says he exits office with his head held high after having achieved much...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Safaricom introduces 40pc discount on fuliza loans below Sh1,000

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 28 – Safaricom has announced a new discounted tariff of up to 40 per cent on Fuliza loans below Sh1000. The...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Timelines: Recruitment of Mutyambai’s successor could take a month

With his formal exit on Tuesday, the National Police Service Commission has until October 11 to declare the position vacant, through a Gazette Notice,...

20 hours ago