President William Ruto signs his certificate when he was sworn in as Kenya's 5th president on September 13, 2022. The signing was witnessed by Attorney General Kihara Kariuki.

President Ruto seeks public participation in CASs posts

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has invited members of the public to give their views on the proposed establishment of the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS).

The Commission’s Chairperson Anthony Muchiri said the invitation for public participation came after President William Ruto proposed the establishment of the offices.

“The President has proposed to establish the offices of Chief Administrative Secretary which will be offices in the public service and will be under the direction of Cabinet Secretaries,” Muchiri said.

The views are to be sent on or before October 6, 2022, and are to be addressed to the PSC Secretary.

The CASs positions were created by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 when he rewarded the majority of his cronies who lost in the 2017 General Election.

Activists Okiya Omtatah and now the newly elected Busia Senator had moved to court to challenge the legality of the offices.

The High Court then, in April 2021, ruled that the CASs positions are unconstitutional, but the Court of Appeal later suspended the ruling.

Unlike before when the appointments were done, Muchiri announced that the recruitment process will be competitive “and shall culminate in a nomination by the President and vetting by the National Assembly.”

The Commission has also defined the role of the CASs which will include: responding to issues touching on the portfolio assigned to the office, providing liaison with the National Assembly and Senate, providing liaison with County Governments on matters of concurrent mandate and common interest;

Other roles include: providing inter-ministerial coordination, representing the Cabinet Secretary at any meeting as instructed by the Cabinet Secretary; and executing any other duties and responsibilities specifically assigned to the office by the Cabinet Secretary in furtherance of the interests of the Ministry.

Interested applicants will be required to possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university and excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

They will also be expected to demonstrate the ability to manage the administrative-political interface, articulate public policies, and programs, and undertake complex and high-pressure tasks that require engagements with multi-institutions and other public officers/offices among others.

