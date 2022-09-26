Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Ruto flags off relief supplies to drought hit areas at State House, Nairobi. /STATE HOUSE

Kenya

President Ruto roots for irrigation-based agriculture to avert future drought crisis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Kenya is considering plans to fully exploit irrigation-based agriculture to boost food production in the wake of perennial severe drought in the country.

President William Ruto announced on Monday that transit from rain-fed agriculture to irrigation one will be critical in averting future food crises in the country.

“This is our bigger plan of ensuring that Kenya becomes a food secure nation,” he said when he flagged off 50 trucks of relief food to drought-stricken counties.

President Ruto disclosed that to make the plan a success, his administration will be working with the private sector on water delivery under the public-private partnership.

He committed to engaging with Parliament to enact a law that will create provisions for water purchase agreements that will make it possible for the private sector to invest in the water sector.

“This will in the long run help us a government not to deploy huge resources in this sector,” he said.

According to research, irrigated agriculture is, on average, at least twice as productive per unit of land as rain-fed agriculture, thereby allowing for more production intensification and crop diversification.

3.5 million Kenyans are facing acute starvation amid the ravaging drought situation in the country.

To mitigate the situation, the Head of State flagged off 50 trucks containing relief food to 23 badly affected counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Ruto stated that there would be a weekly consignment of the relief food that will be taken to the affected areas.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court outlines recommendations to further enhance Kenya’s electoral democracy

In a 133-page judgement relayed on Monday further to a summary delivered on September 5, the Court outline seven key interventions needed to further...

38 mins ago

Top stories

Azimio leaders issue 24hr ultimatum for reinstatement of IEBC deputy CEO Kulundu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – A section of Azimio la Umoja Coalition Members of Parliament have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Independent Electoral...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio MPs want boundary review halted, claim IEBC secretariat dysfunctional

Article 89 of the Constitution requires IEBC to review names and boundaries of electoral areas at intervals of not less than eight years and...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Leonard Mambo Mbotela sworn in as National Heroes Council board member

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Veteran media personality Leonard Mambo Mbotela has been sworn in as a board member of the National Heroes Council....

6 hours ago

Kenya

At least 2 people killed in Kiambu 6-storey building collapse

KIAMBU, Kenya, Sep 26 – Two people died on Monday after a six-storey house under construction collapsed in Kirigiti area, Kiambu. According to police,...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio to hold peaceful march over interdiction of IEBC deputy CEO Kulundu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya legislators will on Monday conduct peaceful march to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Police launch operation to arrest bandits in Turkana after 11 people killed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Police have launched a multi-agency operation to arrest perpetrators of Turkana East bandit attack that left eleven people dead....

7 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto orders operation to flush out cattle rustlers in Turkana

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – President William Ruto has ordered for a major operation to flash out cattle rustlers who killed 8 police officers,...

8 hours ago