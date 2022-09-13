Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto took over from Uhuru Kenyatta on September 13, 2022.

Top stories

President Ruto reveals plan to scrap fuel subsidy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 13 – President William Ruto says Kenya would spend Sh200 Billion if it was to continue implementing the fuel subsidy.

In his inaugural speech, Ruto Ruto said Sh144 billion has so far been spent on the program to stabilize fuel prices in the past year.

Sh60 Billion has been spent on the last four reviews alone.

The fuel subsidy was initiated by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta in a move to reduce the cost of fuel by approximately 13 percent but Ruto now says it is no longer tenable.

The government’s delay in paying the subsidy has resulted in fuel shortages occasioned sometimes by hoarding.

“The interventions in place have not borne any fruit. On fuel subsidy alone, the taxpayers have spent a total of Sh144 billion, a whooping Ksh 60 billion in the last 4 months,” Ruto said.

If the subsidy continues to the end of the financial year, Ruto said, it will cost the taxpayer Sh280 billion, equivalent to the entire national government development budget.

Additionally, he said, there was an attempt to subsidize Unga in the run up to the election, a program that gobbled up Sh7 billion in one month, with no impact.

“In addition to being very costly, consumption subsidy interventions are prone to abuse, they distort markets and create uncertainty, including artificial shortages of the very products being subsidized,” Ruto said on taking over power from his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta who served for 10 years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Creating a better business environment key agenda, President Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto says his ‘immediate agenda’ after taking over the Presidency of the country will be to implement...

19 mins ago

EDUCATION

Ruto review Education curriculum, says public participation key n implementing CBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – The fate of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) now lies with a task force set to be launched next week...

26 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to Sign Executive Order Giving Police Financial Autonomy

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto is set to sign an Executive Order giving the National Police Service (NPS) financial autonomy with...

38 mins ago

Top stories

Keeping the promise: President Ruto to revert port operations to Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President William Ruto has assured coastal residents that he will revert port operations back to Mombasa in line with...

40 mins ago

Top stories

Exit Uhuru, enter President William Samoei Ruto

President William Samoei Ruto took over power from Uhuru Kenyatta on September 13, 2022 after defeating the former president’s preferred successor Raila Odinga in...

53 mins ago

Kenya

Don’t involve me in your internal affairs, I am just here to observe: Museveni at President Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – “Don’t involve me in your internal affairs,’ was the sentiments of the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni as he tried...

1 hour ago

World

Ruto pledges to work for all Kenyans after swearing-in

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – William Ruto pledged to work for all Kenyans after he was sworn in as president at a pomp-filled ceremony...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto To appoint 6 judges rejected by Uhuru

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto was set to appoint six Court of Appeal judges on day one of taking over as...

1 hour ago