Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Former Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

Top stories

President Ruto Retains Monica Juma in New Cabinet Appointments

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 27 – President William Ruto has retained immediate former Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma in his government as he named the new Cabinet Secretaries Tuesday.

Juma who also served as the Defense Cabinet Secretary will now be the National Security Advisor in the new administration.

She served as the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) between January 2016 and February 2018.

Also retained is ex-Labour CS Simon Chelugui who has been assigned the Co-operatives and Micro Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development.

Juma’s energy docket was taken over by Davis Chirchir while Florence Bore takes over Chelugui at the Labour docket.

Other proposed Cabinet Secretaries include Musalia Mudavadi, (Prime Cabinet Secretary), Mercy Wanjau, (Secretary to the Cabinet), Justin Muturi, (Attorney General), Kithure Kindiki (Interior Cabinet Secretary) and Njuguna Ndung’u (Treasury Cabinet Secretary).

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Duale, Murkomen, Alice Wahome cabinet appointments to lead to three by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – The nominations of legislators Aden Duale, Kipchumba Murkomen and Alice Wahome into President William Ruto’s cabinet is likely to...

8 mins ago

Kenya

Kindiki to hold powerful Interior Ministry docket after appointment by President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Former Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has been appointed in the powerful Interior and National Administration taking the mantle...

31 mins ago

Kenya

Mudavadi appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary in President Ruto’s govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi is now the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the third most powerful official...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Gachagua’s portfolio beefed up as President Ruto assigns him duties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 27 – President William Ruto has outlined Deputy Rigathi Gachagua’s roles in his government. Speaking when he unveiled his new cabinet,...

1 hour ago

County News

Met agency forecasts rains in parts of Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin and Coast

Counties expected to receive the rains include Kisii, Nyamira, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, West-Pokot, Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Busia, Migori,...

1 hour ago

Kenya

IG Mutyambai retires due to health reasons, replacement to be named

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has retired citing health reasons. The announcement was made by President William Ruto...

2 hours ago

Kenya

DCI boss George Kinoti resigns

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 – President William Ruto on Tuesday announced that he had received and subsequently accepted the resignation of Director of Criminal...

2 hours ago

Top stories

University student leaders seek President Ruto’s intervention over HELB delays

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – University student leaders have written to President William Ruto seeking his intervention over delayed disbursements by the Higher Education...

4 hours ago