President Ruto presides over Kenya Kwanza PG for the second day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 — President William Ruto on Saturday presided over the Kenya Kwanza elected leaders’ workshop in Naivasha which entered its second day.

The Kenya Kwanza leaders were expected to conclude the meeting later in the day having discussed various issues including parliamentary leadership lineup.

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wa who was touted as the National Assembly Majority Leader said Ruto’s government is ready to deliver on the promises made during campaign period.

“We went to the people, we asked for their votes and sold our plan to them, its now for us to implement that plan. We will leave Naivasha with everybody reading from the same page in terms of even the legislative proposals that will be coming before parliament,” Ichung’wa said.

“The President is intent on hitting the ground running and being able to deliver on all his promises and pledges to the people of Kenya,” he added.

Ichung’wa further exuded confidence that his colleagues will unanimously vote for him to be the House Majority leader.

“I want to believe that having played a pivotal role in the drafting of our plan and the many economic plan forums that I attended across the country I am well placed to articulate those issues with my colleagues on the floor of the House and I am praying that my colleagues will agree with me and find it befitting to bestow me that honor to lead them as the leader of majority,” Ichung’wa added.

Azimio’s Raila Odinga was also leading the coalition’s PG a in Machakos County that also kicked off on Friday.

Both teams were strategizing on parliamentary leadership positions before both Houses hold their first sittings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The coalitions are also expected to settle on the individuals that will sit in the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Members of Parliament from across the political divide were scheduled for induction beginning Sunday, which means the business of filling the House leadership positions must be completed by Saturday.