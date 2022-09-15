Connect with us

Kenya

President Ruto mourns Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – President William Ruto has sent a message of condolence to the family, Governor and residents of Baringo County following the sudden death of Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok.

Kipng’ok, a former Chairperson of the Kenya Tea Growers Association, is reported to have succumbed to breathing complications while waiting to board a Mombasa bound Kenya Airways flight at JKIA on Wednesday evening.

In the message of comfort, President Ruto mourned the first term County leader as an amiable, astute and highly accomplished public servant and captain of industry with an enviable track record of success in the tea sub-sector.

“The sudden death of my friend Charles Kipng’ok is a big blow not only to his family, friends, Government and residents of Baringo County but to the entire country, especially the tea sub-sector where he excelled for decades before recently opting for elective politics.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the unforgiving hand of death has robbed our country of Hon Kipng’ok at the start of his term as Deputy Governor, a role that would have enabled him to contribute to the transformation of Baringo County,” Dr Ruto mourned.

The President prayed to God to grant comfort and fortitude to the family, friends and relatives of Hon Kipng’ok as well as residents of Baringo County during this difficult period of mourning.

“To the family of Hon Kipng’ok, Governor Benjamin Cheboi and the people of Baringo County, I pray that God the Almighty grant you the fortitude and comfort to overcome the loss of your kin, colleague and leader,” the President prayed.

An alumnus of the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton, Hon Charles Kipng’ok leaves behind a rich legacy of service in the tea sub-sector. He started out as a management trainee at KTDA, rising over the years to become the CEO of Kiptagich and Kaisugu Tea Factories.

