Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

President Ruto meets with US Secretary of State Blinken

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – President William Ruto on Wednesday met with the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelined of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During the discussions, the two leaders discussed the ongoing efforts to address food insecurity and regional peace and security.

Blinken stated that he looks forward to “strengthening our strategic partnership, especially on trade and investment.”

Earlier, President Ruto had also met with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Also Read:

President Ruto holds talks with UN boss Guterres on regional cooperation
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya to migrate to EAC biometric e-passport by Nov 30

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 22 – The government has reminded Kenyan passport holders to acquire the new East African Community (EAC) biometric e-passport by November...

44 mins ago

Kenya

Raila calls crisis ODM meeting to iron out differences over House Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has called for an urgent Parliamentary Group meeting next week to iron out thorny...

1 hour ago

JOBS

President Ruto seeks public participation in CASs posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has invited members of the public to give their views on the proposed establishment...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Ruto calls for global efforts to enhance ICT infrastructure in developing countries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto has called for global efforts in enhancing Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in developing countries. Speaking...

12 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto holds talks with UN boss Guterres on regional cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto on Wednesday held talks with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on regional cooperation, security in...

12 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto to World Leaders: Bottom-up economic model about including marginalized working majority

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto has told world leaders that the bottom-up economic models is about including the maginalised working majority...

12 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges World Bank, IMF, to extend pandemic-related debt relief to worst-hit nations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto has urged the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend debt relief to...

12 hours ago

Kenya

Farmers urged to visit NCPB depots for subsidized fertilizer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Farmers have been urged to visit the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCBP) depots to get the subsidized fertilizer...

12 hours ago