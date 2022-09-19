President Ruto joins heads of state in London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – President William Ruto arrived in London Sunday evening to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen, who died on September 8, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Some 2,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including 500 presidents, prime ministers, and foreign royals from around the world.

State House said the second leg of President Ruto’s inaugural tour abroad will also see him attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

President Ruto, State House indicated, will seek to strengthen ties with the international community in a bid to catalyse the transformation of Kenya.

The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will feature a summit convened by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres whose theme is: Transforming Education.

Other key topics that will be discussed during at the 77th session of UNGA include the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, climate action and global efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for the 77th session of the General Assembly is: “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”

Leaders will then converge for general debate from Tuesday, September 20, to Monday, September 26.