Kenya

President Ruto holds talks with UN boss Guterres on regional cooperation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto on Wednesday held talks with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on regional cooperation, security in the Horn of Africa.

During the discussions on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States, the two also discussed Kenya’s membership to United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

They also discussed climate change and the humanitarian crisis in the region.

President Ruto retaliated that “Kenya remains the anchor of stability in the Horn of Africa and commits to partner with the United Nations to check on long-standing conflicts.”

He also pledged the nation’s support in eradicating poverty and vulnerability to climate change in the region to inspire a more just, peaceful and equitable world.

