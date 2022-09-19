President Ruto gets bas ride to Westminster Abbey for Queen’s state funeral

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – President William Ruto on Monday enjoyed a bus ride with other heads of state to Westminster Abbey, the venue for Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral.

President Ruto who was with his wife Racheal was accompanied by his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu who sat in front of him.

The two presidents were among other dignitaries who were expected to attend the funeral.

Close to 2,000 people are set to attend the solemn occasion and this includes 500 dignitaries from Europe and leaders of Commonwealth nations.

US President Joe Biden is among the few leaders who have been allowed to use his helicopter in London.

Heads of State attending the funeral had been encouraged to travel by commercial flights to avoid putting too much strain on London’s airports.