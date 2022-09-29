Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Ruto at the National Assembly ahead of his maiden speech. /NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Kenya

President Ruto directs Treasury to raise Sh300bn from various ministries

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – President William Ruto has directed Treasury to work with the various ministries to raise Sh300 billion in a bid to reduce the country’s debt.

President Ruto was speaking during his maiden speech to the joint sitting of the bicameral house at the National Assembly where he stated that “next year, we will bring it further down so that, by the third year, we have a recurrent budget surplus.” 

He further indicated that on the revenue side, his government is committed and determined to ensure that the tax system is responsive to the needs of the economy.

“It must be equitable, efficient and customer-friendly. The economic principles of equitable taxation require that the tax burden reflects ability to pay,” he said.

“This is best achieved by a hierarchy that taxes wealth, consumption, income and trade in that order of preference. Our tax regime currently falls far short of this. We are over-taxing trade and under-taxing wealth. We will be proposing tax measures that begin to move us in the right direction.” 

He also indicated that the government will also work with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on a culture change to make it a people-friendly, customer-centric organisation.

“I am of the view that we should rename it the Kenya Revenue Service in line with the proposed transformation.”

He stated that the very large Government borrowing requirement has also undermined the business sector contribution to the national savings and investment effort.

“These measures outlined above will also address the problem of government crowding out the private sector from the credit market. It will encourage banks to go back to lending to businesses and also bring down interest rates so that the private sector can also contribute to reducing the savings-investment deficit,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In many countries, social security and particularly pension system contributes significantly to the national savings. Our current social security infrastructure, both public, that is NSSF, and private only cater for people in formal employment, thereby excluding the vast majority of working Kenyans,” he explained.

He also highlighted the plight of Kenyans whom he stated are living on their NSSF retirement benefits.

“The meagre current contribution of Ksh200 a month adds up to Ksh72,000 over 30 years. There is no rate of return on earth that can grow this into an adequate pension,” he said.

“Not surprisingly, many Kenyans scramble to provide for themselves by investing in 50 by 100 plots of land, thereby exacerbating the problem of land fragmentation, price inflation as well as land fraud.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto proposes Sh3,000 top-up for every Sh6,000 saved on NSSF

Ruto said the government would top-up Sh1 for every Sh2 saved up to a maximum of Sh6,000 in annual savings.

19 mins ago

World

Ruto: Opposition candidate won the presidency, govt’s became opposition leader

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – President William Ruto has hailed the country’s democracy saying it has come of age following his election as the...

60 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto to outline key govt policies in address to bicameral house

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – President William Ruto is expected to outline the policies and key priorities anchored in the bottom-up economic model during...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi Party to dissolve, merge with UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Chama Cha Kazi Party has issued a 21-day notice to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP)...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto’s choice of Japheth Koome as IG lawful – Duale

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 29 – Garissa Town Member of Parliament and Defense Cabinet Secretary Nominee Aden Duale has defended President William Ruto’s preference of...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Commission advertises DCI slot, degree and 10-year experience required

National Police Service Commission Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia said that all interested candidates have seven days to apply for the position setting the deadline for...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru-based surgeon files suit against Ruto over IGP nomination

Magare Gikenyi Benjamin, a Nakuru-based Consultant Trauma and General Surgeon, argues in his petition that the nomination of Koome by the Head of State...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua says envoys who fail to secure new markets in 2yrs to be recalled

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Ambassadors and High commissioners who fail to secure new markets within two years will be recalled from their tour...

7 hours ago