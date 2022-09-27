Connect with us

President Ruto chairs first Cabinet meeting. /STATE HOUSE

Kenya

President Ruto chairs first cabinet meeting at State House

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – President William Ruto on Tuesday chaired his first cabinet meeting in State house, Nairobi with the outgoing cabinet secretaries. 

Details concerning the cabinet meeting that was held two weeks after he got into office remained scanty but appeared to be a handover meeting. 

President Ruto is yet to unveil the team of cabinet that will help him deliver on his mandate but he is expected to make the announcements in a few days. 

Among Cabinet Secretaries who attended the meeting includes Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru and Agriculture CS Peter Munya. 

