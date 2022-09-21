Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Ruto making his inaugural speech at the UN General Assembly, New York, USA, Sep 21, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

President Ruto calls for global efforts to enhance ICT infrastructure in developing countries

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto has called for global efforts in enhancing Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in developing countries.

Speaking during his inaugural address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the head of state pointed out that this is critical in bridging the digital divide.

“We are encouraged to note that education, health, agriculture and numerous
other public services have become increasingly reliant on digital access,” he stated.

He pointed out that the world needs greater investment in the development of ICT infrastructure, accompanied with policies that support innovation and increased acquisition and deployment of technology.

“In so doing, we should be driven by the conviction that these measures offer a viable shortcut to poverty reduction and the promotion of inclusive development,” he explained.

The head of state called for stronger global partnerships to enhance ICT infrastructure in developing countries and bridge the yawning digital divide between the global south and the rest of the world.
Also Read:

Ruto to World Leaders: Bottom-up economic model about including marginalized working majority
President Ruto urges World Bank, IMF, to extend pandemic-related debt relief to worst-hit nations
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto holds talks with UN boss Guterres on regional cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto on Wednesday held talks with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on regional cooperation, security in...

12 mins ago

Kenya

Ruto to World Leaders: Bottom-up economic model about including marginalized working majority

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto has told world leaders that the bottom-up economic models is about including the maginalised working majority...

24 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges World Bank, IMF, to extend pandemic-related debt relief to worst-hit nations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto has urged the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend debt relief to...

36 mins ago

Kenya

Farmers urged to visit NCPB depots for subsidized fertilizer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Farmers have been urged to visit the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCBP) depots to get the subsidized fertilizer...

45 mins ago

Kenya

Police refute claims 7 bodies retrieved from River Yala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has refuted claims that seven bodies that are pending identification and collection...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Govt suspends foreign travel by CSs, PSs pending transition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – The government has suspended all foreign travel by Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries. In a letter also addressed to...

5 hours ago

Featured

How Westgate attack inspired broad changes in multi-agency cooperation

Attackers began the raid with a shooting spree, indiscriminately spraying shoppers and staff with bullets while tossing grenades into crowds at the mall which...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Cracks emerge in ODM over Majority leader slot in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – A fierce battle is ensuing within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party  over the sharing of house leadership slots...

6 hours ago