President Ruto calls for global efforts to enhance ICT infrastructure in developing countries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto has called for global efforts in enhancing Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in developing countries.

Speaking during his inaugural address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the head of state pointed out that this is critical in bridging the digital divide.

“We are encouraged to note that education, health, agriculture and numerous

other public services have become increasingly reliant on digital access,” he stated.

He pointed out that the world needs greater investment in the development of ICT infrastructure, accompanied with policies that support innovation and increased acquisition and deployment of technology.

“In so doing, we should be driven by the conviction that these measures offer a viable shortcut to poverty reduction and the promotion of inclusive development,” he explained.

The head of state called for stronger global partnerships to enhance ICT infrastructure in developing countries and bridge the yawning digital divide between the global south and the rest of the world.

