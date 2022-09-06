Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta at Kakamega State Lodge where he awarded charters to eight institutions of higher learning elevating them into fully-fledged universities.

Kenya

President Kenyatta should have congratulated President-Elect Ruto – Ngunjiri Wambugu

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta for not congratulating the incoming President-Elect William Ruto.

While commenting on the Supreme Court’s verdict, the outgoing head of state failed to congratulate Ruto or even mention his name on his speech.

Wambugu however opines that despite the defeat, the Head of State ought to have congratulated him.

“But in the respect of the 7.1M who IEBC say they voted for Ruto and to help Kenya move forward as one united indivisible nation state, Uhuru really should have congratulated Ruto,” he said.

President Kenyatta, the patron of the Azimio Coalition Party which fielded Raila Odinga as its presidential candidate only said he will uphold the rule of law and ensure compliance to the verdict.

“When I was sworn in as your President I made a pledge to the country: a pledge to uphold the rule of law and the decisions made by the Judiciary on all matter pertaining to our governance,” President Kenyatta remarked.

“Today the Supreme Court made a ruling on the presidential dispute upholding the results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on August 15. And in keeping to the pledge that I made to uphold the rule of law when I took the oath of office, I commit to executing the orders of this court to the latter,” he said.

The 7-minute speech shared by State House hours after Ruto’s address to the nation came even as reports emerged that Ruto’s call to President Kenyatta went unanswered.

Ruto had indicated he would be making a phone call to the President with whom he had not talked to for months to discuss transition matters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I will shortly be putting a call to my friend President Uhuru Kenyatta. I haven’t talked to him in months but shortly I will be doing a call to him so that we can have a conversation on the transition,” Ruto stated sarcastically in an apparent jibe.

Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance adherents have read into the silence or failure to communicate with the President-Elect as signs of the possibility that the Head of State might skip the inauguration of his estranged deputy which is slated for September 13 by law.

“I know he has worked hard but the people of Kenya have made a decision and we have absolutely no issue with the democratic rights of Kenyans,” the President-Elect said.

“I take no offence that he decided to support somebody else, we will remain friends as we have been in the context of where we are,” he added.

President Kenyatta had in weeks leading to the election deescalated his rhetoric suggesting he would not hand over power to Ruto whom his camp has labeled as a thief, to whom the outgoing leader had earlier indicated would not have over to.

“I am very clear that I will not hand over power to a thief,” he once told a gathering at Nairobi’s Inland Container Depot in May 2019 in the company of Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

With the Supreme Court having certified Ruto’s win in a unanimous decision, the Assumption of Office of President Committee chaired by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua is expected to swing into action and ensure a smooth transition come.

The committee whose core mandate is to facilitate a smooth transition from the current administration to the incoming administration held its inaugural meeting on August 12.

“Upon signing the certificate of inauguration, the outgoing President shall hand over to the President the following instruments of power and authority a sword; and the Constitution,” Section 14 of the Assumption to the Office of the President Act (2012) reads.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Next Tuesday declared public holiday for President-Elect Ruto’s swearing in

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The government has declared next Tuesday a public holiday for the inauguration of President-Elect William Ruto and his deputy...

11 mins ago

Kenya

Supreme Court throws out petition seeking to bar President-Elect Ruto, Gachagua from being sworn in

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The Supreme Court has thrown out a petition that sought to block the swearing-in of President-Elect William Ruto and...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Focus now on Assumption of office committee after Supreme Court verdict validating President-Elect Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Following the Supreme Court verdict validating President-Elect William Ruto’s victory, focus no shifts to his swearing in ceremony to...

2 hours ago

Top stories

World leaders congratulate President-Elect Ruto after Supreme Court verdict upholding victory

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 6 – Global leaders have continued congratulating President-Elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court unanimously upheld his August 9 victory. United...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo, Wetangula to battle for Speaker’s post in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, are among the lawmakers who have expressed...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Museveni phones Ruto as furious Uhuru sustains months-long blockade

The 7-minute speech shared by State House hours after Ruto's address to the nation came even as reports emerged that Ruto's call to President...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court verdict proves IEBC Conducted Free and Fair Polls – Chebukati

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 5 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati now says the Supreme Court Judgment upholding the win of...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pledges to engage Odinga, says won’t sign up for handshake politics

Ruto maintained that there will be no room for a 'handshake' referring to the March 2018 truce between outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga,...

18 hours ago