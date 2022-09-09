Connect with us

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history © POOL/AFP / Oli SCARFF

Kenya

President Kenyatta orders flags at half mast in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast until Monday as Kenya mourns Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at 96 years of age.

In the proclamation, the head of state indicated that the flag will be flown at half-mast at State House and all Kenyan Diplomatic Missions, Public Buildings and Public Grounds.

This will also include all Military Bases, Posts and Stations, on all Naval Vessels of the Republic of Kenya.

Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday morning at a meeting of the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace said.

Leaders from across the globe on Friday united in homage to Queen Elizabeth II, after the world’s longest-serving monarch died at her Scottish home at age 96.

