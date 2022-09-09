Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
May 22, 2022 | President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland/Screengrab

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other world leaders in mourning Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday at her Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

In his message of condolence and comfort to His Majesty King Charles III, the Royal Family, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the British people, President Kenyatta mourned the 96-year-old monarch as a towering global icon of selfless service to humanity.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a towering icon of selfless service to humanity and a key figurehead of not only the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations where Kenya is a distinguished member but the entire world,” President Kenyatta mourned.

The President said he received the sad news of the passing on of Queen Elizabeth II with great sorrow and a deep sense of loss saying the People and the Government of the Republic of Kenya stands in solidarity with the Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the world in mourning the departed monarch.

The Head of State recalled Kenya’s close ties with Queen Elizabeth II noting that the longest serving monarch in British history took over from her father, King George VI, who died while she was on safari in Kenya.

Queen Elizabeth II, full name Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, ascended to the throne and became Queen in 1952 aged 25 years. She celebrated platinum jubilee this year to mark 70 years of her reign.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

New Speaker Wetangula pledges to enhance public trust in Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – New National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has pledged to enhance public trust in parliament as he begins his term....

13 hours ago

Top stories

Wetangula clinches Speaker’s post after Marende pulled out of second vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Former Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula is the National Assembly speaker following Kenneth Marende’s withdrawal from the second-round vote. Wetangula...

13 hours ago

Kenya

New report outlines continued illegalities in sale of nicotine pouches

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – A new report has uncovered serious violations of the Kenya Tobacco Control Act in the introduction, promotion, and continued...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

Study by NTA shows Tobacco Control organs in Health Ministry underfunded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – A report by the National Taxpayers Association (NTA) shows the Tobacco Control Board and Division of Noncommunicable diseases (NCD),...

14 hours ago

Kenya

KDF to bid farewell to outgoing President Kenyatta tomorrow

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) is on Friday set to hold a farewell ceremony for outgoing Commander-in-Chief President Uhuru...

15 hours ago

Kenya

House Clerk Kioko rules Wetangula qualifed to vie for Speaker’s post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Clerk of the National Assembly Serah Kioko has stated that Bungoma Senator Moses Wetagula is qualified to vies for...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio objects to Wetangula’s bid for Speaker post, says documents filed uprocedurally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya Members of Parliament have objected to Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s bid for the post...

16 hours ago

Kenya

UDM nominates Mohamed Maalim for Mandera County Speaker’s post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The United Democratic Movement (UDM) Party has nominated former legislator Omar Mohamed Maalim to vie for the post of...

18 hours ago