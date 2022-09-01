President Kenyatta Mourns Former Assistant Minister Sheikh Salim

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Assistant Minister Sheikh Salim Mohamed Abdallah Balala, describing him as a great leader who had a clear vision for the country’s growth and development.

The late Sheikh Salim, who served as an Assistant Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning from 1966 to 1974, was brother to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

In his message of condolence and encouragement to the family, relatives and friends of Sheikh Salim, President Kenyatta said death has robbed the nation of an astute and progressive leader who played a key role in laying the foundation for the country’s socio-economic development.

“In this hour of great sorrow and grief, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends,” the Head of State said in the message of condolence.

President Kenyatta observed that the late Sheikh Salim was a person of enormous influence, adding that his wise counsel and guidance will be missed by many.

“As we mourn and pay homage to this visionary leader, let us also celebrate his life and achievements,” the President said.

The President prayed to God to give the family of the former Assistant Minister the fortitude and courage to bear the painful loss.