Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Uhuru Kenyatta/PSCU/FILE

Kenya

President Kenyatta Mourns Former Assistant Minister Sheikh Salim

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Assistant Minister Sheikh Salim Mohamed Abdallah Balala, describing him as a great leader who had a clear vision for the country’s growth and development.

The late Sheikh Salim, who served as an Assistant Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning from 1966 to 1974, was brother to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

In his message of condolence and encouragement to the family, relatives and friends of Sheikh Salim, President Kenyatta said death has robbed the nation of an astute and progressive leader who played a key role in laying the foundation for the country’s socio-economic development.

“In this hour of great sorrow and grief, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends,” the Head of State said in the message of condolence.

President Kenyatta observed that the late Sheikh Salim was a person of enormous influence, adding that his wise counsel and guidance will be missed by many.

“As we mourn and pay homage to this visionary leader, let us also celebrate his life and achievements,” the President said.

The President prayed to God to give the family of the former Assistant Minister the fortitude and courage to bear the painful loss.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Newly elected Nairobi MCAs to undergo orientation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1- Newly elected Nairobi Members of County Assembly (MCAs) were set to undergo an orientation of County assembly at the City...

33 mins ago

Kenya

Key questions by Supreme Court after Petitioners in Presidential suit present case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court raised several questions following submissions by various lawyers in consolidated petitions challenging...

10 hours ago

Top stories

Lawyer Paul Mwangi says IEBC standoff on server access unresolved

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya legal counsel have decried the standoff at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Arati warns against drunken driving in county

KISII, Kenya, Aug 31 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati has warned drunken County drivers to stop drinking and driving. Speaking in Kisii during a...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Kisii Governor Arati unearths ghost workers scam in various depts

KISII, Kenya, Aug 31 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati has cracked the whip in the county government’s Human resource, transport departments and ministry of...

14 hours ago

Politics

Wajackoyah’s smoking house! Justina says won’t quit unless he throws her out

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 31- Former Roots Party presidential running mate Justina Wamae has maintained that she will stay put as a member until George...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court says server scrutiny proceeding unhindered as Orengo alleges stonewalling

Responding to Orengo’s concerns however, the court assured that two scrutiny processes – one on selected ballots and another on election servers – were...

15 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Chebukati has become an expert in bungling elections: Lawyer Ndegwa

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31-The chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has been described as a man who has perfected...

15 hours ago