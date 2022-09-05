Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta boards the Kenya Air Force presidential jet/FILE/PSCU

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta makes unpublicized return to Nairobi

The Head of State made an unpublicized return to the capital but information available on a public flight tracker – FlightRadar24 – indicated that the Air Force jet carrying him registered as KAF308 landed in Nairobi at 11.13am on Monday.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 — President Uhuru Kenyatta is back in Nairobi after a week-long stay in Mombasa during which he made a public appearance with local leaders.

The Head of State made an unpublicized return to the capital but information available on a public flight tracker – FlightRadar24 – indicated that the Air Force jet carrying him registered as KAF308 landed in Nairobi at 11.13am on Monday.

The jet assigned the call name Harambee One departed from Mombasa at 7.30am.

His return to the capital came even as the Supreme Court convened to deliver its judgment on the consolidated presidential election petition which, if dismissed, could set in motion the next steps for the swearing in of his successor.

