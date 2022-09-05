Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Elect William Ruto and his wife3 Rachel Ruto /TWITTER

August Elections

President-Elect Ruto’s Wife Rachel pens sweet message after Supreme Court upholds victory

SUSAN NYAWIRA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – William Ruto’s wife Rachel Ruto has penned a sweet message to her husband after the Supreme Court upheld his presidency in a ruling delivered Monday.

The incoming first lady congratulated Ruto in a sweet message and Bible verse posted on her official Twitter page.

“Congratulations Bill my love. God has done it. I am proud of you!  May He give you the grace & wisdom to lead Kenya into greatness! You were born & destined for this!” she wrote.

Rachel quoted a Bible verse from the book of Hebrew 10:23 which says ‘Let us hold tightly without wavering to the hope we affirm for God can be trusted to keep His promise’.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that William Samoei Ruto was validly elected as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Seven judges delivered the unanimous verdict in a consolidated petition seeking to overturn Ruto’s victory on claims that the electoral commission manipulated the votes to favour him.

Ruto was declared the President-Elect on August 15, 2022, after garnering 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 per cent of the votes cast, against Odinga’s 6,942,930 votes, translating to 48.85 per cent of the votes cast.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

‘With Men, It is Impossible, but not With God’ : Ruto on court win

Ruto quoted the famous biblical phrase in Mark 10:27 a few hours after the seven-judge bench dismissed the petition challenging his win in a...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli congratulates Ruto, urges workers to maintain peace

Atwoli, a fierce critic of Ruto, said in a statement posted on his Twitter account that the board of the trade union had resolved...

26 mins ago

Kenya

William Ruto: From chicken hawker to Kenya’s president-elect

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Kenya’s president-elect William Ruto is one of the country’s wealthiest men but has long portrayed himself as “hustler-in-chief” —...

27 mins ago

Kenya

Raila Odinga: Fifth time unlucky for Kenyan presidential hopeful

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Raila Amolo Odinga has spent most of his adult life in politics, including eight years in prison as a...

31 mins ago

Presidential Petitions

Raila accepts Supreme Court verdict, but ‘struggle continues’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Raila Odinga says he has accepted the Supreme Court verdict upholding the election of William Ruto as the 5th...

33 mins ago

Kenya

Focus shifts to Ruto’s swearing-in as Kenya’s fifth President after verdict upholding victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Focus has now shifted to President-Elect William Ruto’s swearing-in after the Supreme Court on Monday validated his August 9...

42 mins ago

Presidential Petitions

Win for Chebukati as court finds IEBC wrangles not basis to nullify President-Elect Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – The Supreme Court has ruled that last minute wrangles in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cannot be...

59 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 commissioners had no proof of results manipulation: Supreme Court

While affirming that the power to tally and verify elections rests on the electoral agency and not exclusively the Chairperson, the court noted Wafula...

1 hour ago