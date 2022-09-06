President-Elect Ruto’s inauguration to cost Sh200mn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Treasury’s Pre-Election economic update report indicates that the budget is meant to ensure a smooth transition. The funds have been allocated to the Assumption of Office Committee that is preparing for the transition of power from outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta to Ruto. “Sh200 million has been provided in the FY 2022-2023 budget to undertake Assumption of Office activities to ensure a smooth transition to the next administration after the General Election,” reads the report. The assumption of office committee said the swearing-in ceremony will take place next Tuesday. Head of Public Service of Public Service Joseph Kinyua who heads the committee said the government has declared Tuesday a public holiday. According to the law, the swearing-in ceremony must take place any time between 10.00am and 2.00pm. Ruto will be the first to be sworn in, followed by Gachagua. The oath of office will be administered by the Registrar of Judiciary in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome. Kinyua said the swearing-in ceremony is an opportunity for the county to celebrate the strength and vibrancy of the 2010 Constitution and the country’s democratic process. He also called upon Kenyans to join hands as the country transitions into the fifth administration. “For that reason, the eyes of Africa and indeed the rest of the world will be on Kenya on that day. In that regard Kenyans are invited to be part of this historic event,” he said. Ruto had nominated outgoing National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, UDA secretary general Veronica Maina and Uasin Gishu Woman MP Gladys Shollei as co-opted members of the assumption committee.