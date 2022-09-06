NATIONAL NEWS
President-Elect Ruto’s inauguration to cost Sh200mn
Presidential Petitions
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
Presidential Petitions
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has allowed the affidavit by Head of Public Joseph Kinyua on the meeting with the Independent...
August Elections
NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20 – President-Elect William Ruto has nominated three members to represent him in the transition committee tasked with ensuring a seamless...
Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 16 – The National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) says the country remains peaceful and secure a day after the declaration of...
NATIONAL NEWS
Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said the committee will kick off the transition process as soon as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...
County News
The Governors' Council demanded an urgent disbursement of an outstanding Sh1.9 billion, a sum owed to the County by the National Treasury for the...
August Elections
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been allocated an additional Sh22.9 billion in the current financial year...
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – The government has allocated Sh146.8 billion to cater for health care services in the 2022/2023 budget. Treasury Cabinet Secretary...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, April 7- A man has been arrested outside the Treasury building while shouting and protesting the high cost of living ahead of...