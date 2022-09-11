Kenya
President-Elect Ruto to announce reduced unga, fertilizer prices next week
NATIONAL NEWS
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – A 35-year-old man was on Sunday murdered while trying to save his girlfriend from three armed thugs who were...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has labeled leaders decamping from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza as “political fraudsters” who were...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat has condemned allegations that Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed precipitated the Azimio...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya September 11 – United States (U.S) President Joe Biden has announced the presidential delegation that will attend the inauguration of President Elect-William...
Kenya
I am looking for a hot-air balloon, Karua says as she mulls going to East African Court of Justice over President-elect Ruto’s win
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Azimio Deputy Party Leader Martha Karua has hinted that she is considering moving to the East Africa Court of...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader has formally congratulated President-Elect William Ruto as he prepares to take the oath of office...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – 20 Heads of State will attend President-Elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony on August 13, 2022, at the Kasarani stadium....
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 -Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied claims that he had a meeting with the President-elect William Ruto prior to his...