President Elect William Ruto.

Kenya

President-Elect Ruto says Uhuru disillusioned after Raila poll loss

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – President-Elect William Ruto now says outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta is disillusioned following the lose of his rival Raila Odinga during the recently concluded August Election.

Speaking to Christiane Amanpour of the Cable News Network (CNN), Ruto however stated that it was the nature of politics.

“Unfortunately, President Kenyatta has not seen it fit to congratulate me. Maybe he’s a bit disillusioned or maybe he’s unhappy that I defeated his candidate, but that is the nature of politics,” he stated.

