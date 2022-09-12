President-Elect Ruto says ready to carry on transformative agenda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – President-Elect William Ruto says he is ready to carry on with the transformative agenda as he begins his tenure following his inauguration on Tuesday.

Speaking after visiting outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi, Ruto indicated that he is ready to “carry on with the journey to transform the country for the better.”

“Thank you President Kenyatta for the tour and orientation at @StateHouseKenya and smooth management of the handover process,” he said.

Earlier,

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally congratulated President-Elect William Ruto ahead of the inauguration set for Tuesday.

Speaking after giving him a tour of State House, President Kenyatta urged him to be a president for all Kenyans, not just those who voted for him.

During his speech, he also cited devolution as a key milestone in his administration.

Ruto will be sworn in on tomorrow at the Moi International Sport Complex, Kasarani, after winning the August 9 election and the assumption of office committee represented by Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho says it is satisfied with the preparations and ready for the swearing in ceremony.

Already over 20 heads of state have confirmed attendance with South Sudan President Silva Kiir and his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi already in the country.