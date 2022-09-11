Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President-elect William Ruto when he met all Kenya Kwanza leaders. / COURTESY

Kenya

President-elect Ruto promises Former Senator Linturi a job

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – President Elect William Ruto has assured that he will offer former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi a job in his government after he flopped in the county gubernatorial race.

During a thanksgiving service in Maua stadium, Meru County, Ruto asserted that they had a pact with Linturi that “once I manage to clinch the presidential seat in the August 9 polls, he would have a portion of it.”

“We agreed with Franklin that if I am elected president, I will share the seat with him the presidential seat. He will have a portion there. So don’t worry he is our hero,” said Ruto.

This is even as he stated that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance losers in the polls in leaders who were unsuccessful in winning political seats will also be included in his government to help the country develop.

“Those who probably didn’t get a chance, I want to assure you that you will have a part in our government so that we can move forward together and so that we can handle the plan that we sold together with them for the development of the Kenyan nation,” Ruto stated.

In the ten Mt Kenya counties that handed Ruto, a chunk of votes Meru County was among the counties that collectively gave him nearly three million votes.

Among the 47 counties, Meru County was ranking fourth out of the 47 counties that gave the president in waiting an overwhelming support.

“We came before you, you did not despise us, you listened to us, welcomed us, believed in us and voted for us. Today I have come here to say thank you very much. Meru was county number four where we got a lot of votes.”

Ruto and his Deputy President designate Rigathi Gachagua were swept to power majorly by 17 counties that contributed nearly two-thirds of the total votes he secured to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On the path to becoming the country’s fifth president,Ruto inherited the Mt Kenya and Rift Valley bastions that were crucial to their victory with President Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017, while also eating into his rival’s strongholds in Nyanza, Western and Coast.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 10 Mt Kenya counties and the seven from the North Rift collectively handed him 4.5 million votes, which translated to 63 per cent of his total votes. Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Embu, Meru and Nakuru collectively gave Dr Ruto nearly three million votes.

His main challenger, Odinga, got 847,709 votes from Mt Kenya, which partly explains the close contest considering the ODM leader has performed poorly in the region in past elections.

With 2,938, 309 votes from the 10 Mt Kenya counties, Dr Ruto topped up with 1.6 million votes from seven North Rift counties.

Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kericho, Nandi, West Pokot and Uasin Gishu collectively gave Dr Ruto 1, 602,807 votes.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kalonzo formally congratulates President-elect Ruto ahead of inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader has formally congratulated President-Elect William Ruto as he prepares to take the oath of office...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Balala will not be anywhere near Kenya Kwanza govt – Cherargei

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Allies of President Elect William Ruto have come out to say that Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala will not...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Balala: Cherera, 3 other dissenting IEBC commissioners should be brought to book

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 -Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala is now pushing for the prosecution of the four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

1 day ago

Kenya

President-elect Ruto allied Farmers Party petitions Parliament to remove Cherera-four from IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The Farmers Party – affiliated with President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has petitioned the National Assembly to initiate...

1 day ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta says queen Elizabeth was ‘a towering icon of selfless service’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Queen Elizabeth II was “a towering icon of selfless service” who occupied a special place in Kenyan hearts, the...

1 day ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta thanks Kenyans for supporting his administration as KDF bids him farewell

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has thanked Kenyans for the support they accorded his administration for the last 10 years. President...

2 days ago

Top stories

President-Elect Ruto lauds Kenya Kwanza legislators for ensuring dominance in Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – President Elect William Ruto has lauded Members of Parliament in both the National Assembly and the Senate for ensuring...

2 days ago

Top stories

Mutahi Ngunyi ready for Ruto presidency after clearing from State House

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, who was one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor, says he is now ready for President-Elect...

2 days ago