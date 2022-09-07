Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto at Parliament buildings for the viewing of former President Mwai Kibaki who died on April 22, 2022. Ruto won the August 9, 2022 elections, effectively succeeding his boss.

Presidential Petitions

President-Elect Ruto phones Uhuru on transition plans

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – President-Elect William Ruto said Wednesday he had telephoned his predecessor, President Uhuru Kenyatta, about the just concluded elections and transition as per tradition.

Ruto won the election, defeating Raila’s preferred successor Raila Odinga who vied on an Azimio La Umoja One Kenya party.

“I had a telephone conversation with my boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta. We discussed the just concluded General Election and the transition as envisaged by our democratic tradition and practice,” Ruto said.

Odinga however, challenged the electoral commission’s decision to award Ruto victory, and instead claimed the vote had been rigged but this assertion was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua is now set to be sworn in on Tuesday next week to succeed his boss Kenyatta with whom they have had frosty relations since 2018.

Kenyatta said Monday he respects the Supreme Court’s decision even though he does not agree with it.

Developing story…..

