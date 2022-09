0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Kenya’s president-elect William Ruto on Monday pledged to extend “a hand of brotherhood” to his rivals after the Supreme Court upheld his victory in the August 9 presidential poll, following a legal battle with challenger Raila Odinga.

“I extend a hand of brotherhood to all my competitors and to all their supporters. We are not enemies, we are Kenyans,” Ruto said in a speech following the court decision.