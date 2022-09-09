President-Elect Ruto lauds Kenya Kwanza legislators for ensuring dominance in Parliament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – President Elect William Ruto has lauded Members of Parliament in both the National Assembly and the Senate for ensuring that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance acquire dominance in both legislative houses.

Ruto who will take oath as the 5th President of the Republic asserted that the election of Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi as speakers of the National Assembly and Senate respectively was a symbol of the strong support they enjoy across the country.

“I salute Members of Parliament for trusting Kenya Kwanza to provide leadership in both Houses; a clear indication of our national support,”

“Congratulations to @wetanglam and @governorkingi on your election as speakers of the @NAssemblyKE and the Senate respectively,”he wrote on his twitter account.

The president elect who also congratulated Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei and Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi for clinching the deputy speaker post in their respective houses assured that the elected MPs in the house leadership will serve diligently.

“Well in @GladysShollei and Kathuri Murungi as deputy speakers. Your elevation is a clear demonstration of Kenya Kwanza’s support. I have tremendous faith that you will serve the people of Kenya with purpose and distinction,” Ruto stated.

Wetangula was elected as the National Assembly speaker following Kenneth Marende’s withdrawal from the second-round vote. Wetangula garnered 215 votes ahead of Marende who managed 130.

The August House was set to go for a second round of voting after Wetangula failed to gunner the 233 vote’s threshold.

According to the house standing orders one must gunner two-thirds or 233 votes out of 349 to win in the first round of voting.

Shollei was elected as the National Assembly Deputy Speaker during the first round of vote by MPs which took place Thursday; Shollei garnered 198 votes against Farah Maalim who got 139.

The house was set to go for a second round of voting as one must gunner 2/3 or 233 out of 349 votes to win in the first round of vote but Maalim conceded defeat.

In his maiden speech soon after being sworn-in, Wetangula further vowed to improve communication with other arms of government.

“In this 13th parliament, I undertake to prioritize 2 key issues: enhancing public trust in this house and parliament and nurturing and upholding committee between our 2 houses and between the national assembly and other arms of government,” he stated.

He further promised to be impartial while undertaking his duties.

He stated that he will be keen “to midwife through the parliamentary service commission live broadcast of committee proceedings and the full operationalization of Bunge TV channels to highlight the work done by this house and its member.”

He also showered praise on his predecessor Justin Muturi whom he described as a long time friend.

“Speaking of the Hon Justin Muturi, what many of you may not know is that he’s not just my predecessor, he was my roommate at the University of Nairobi at the school of law, he was my classmate, he is my agemate and a long-term friend,” he stated.

“The Hon Justin Muturi shall be remembered for the great legacy and reforms he leaves behind. You do not have to look further, just look around. Members who have previously served in this house can attest to this.”