Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Lawyer Mahat Somane for IEBC during hearings on a presidential petition at the Supreme Court on September 1, 2022.

Kenya

Postponing elections in 5 areas didn’t affect presidential voter turnout: IEBC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed claims that its decision to postpone elections in five electoral areas from August 9, 2022, led to voter suppression.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who is challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s victory, claimed that actions by the electoral commission to postpone the polls in areas perceived to be his strongholds directly impacted in the voter turnout.

“The allegation of voter suppression due to postponement of these elections is not a question of hypothesis. It is a question of facts and numbers,” IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane told the Supreme Court.

The areas affected included – Gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa as well as parliamentary elections in Pokot South, Kitui Rural, Rongai, and Kacheliba as well as Wards elections in Nyaki West in North Imenti constituency and Kwa Njenga in Embakasi South.

The elections in the five areas were postponed due to a mix-up of ballot papers identified on August 8, 2022, a day before the actual day of voting.

The Commission later rescheduled the polls to August 23, 2022, but it never happened as the Commission’s Chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, cited intimidation of its staff.

The polls eventually took place on August 29, 2022.

Lawyer Somane who used a PowerPoint presentation, demonstrated before the Martha Koome-led bench that Odinga’s allegations did not correlate with how the voters in the affected areas voted on Election Day.

Using comparative data, lawyer Somane explained that turnout in the affected areas was higher than in the constituencies nearby for the parliamentary elections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Kitui Rural, for instance, the voter turnout was 60.29 percent, and lawyer Somane noted that the percentage was similar to the voter turnout in Kitui Central and Mwingi Central.

In his data, lawyer Somane said the Kacheliba and Pokot South elections posted a higher percentage compared to Kapenguria and Sigor constituencies which neighbor the two affected areas.

He added that the situation was similar in Rongai as the turnout was higher in the neighboring constituencies of Njoro and Naivasha.

The narrative was the same according to his comparative data in the regions of Kakamega and Mombasa and at the electoral wards of Nyaki West in the North Imenti constituency and Kwa Njenga in Embakasi South.

The former Prime Minister, the leading petitioner in the presidential petition, has blamed the Commission for causing and denying him victory in the presidential election.

He wants the Supreme Court to nullify the election and declare that Ruto’s win is null and void.

The Court will render its verdict on September 5, 2022.

Nullification of the election would send Kenyans back to the polls, which must be conducted within 60 days, with the specific day being November 4, 2022.

If the Judges uphold the election of President-Elect William Ruto, he will be sworn into office on September 13, 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Raila complaining on Chebukati’s role only after defeat – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in its defense before the Supreme Court has absolved its chairperson Wafula...

4 mins ago

Presidential Petitions

IEBC challenges Raila to provide a single fake Form 34A uploaded to the portal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed claims by petitioners in the presidential election that its system was...

36 mins ago

Kenya

Chebukati lawfully recognized as sole Presidential Returning Officer – Lawyer Karori

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Lawyer Kamau Karori says chairman Wafula Chebukati is indeed recognized in the Constitution...

46 mins ago

Top stories

Raila to blame for Chebukati’s failure to announce results in 27 constituencies – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now wants Raila Odinga held to account for orchestrating the chaos at...

57 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karori challenges Azimio’s assertion on collegial validation of poll result

Karori also challenged the notion that the implied meaning of IEBC, in running an election, as an institution is the 7-member plenary consisting the...

1 hour ago

Presidential Petitions

Raila lawyers accuse IEBC of non-compliance to server access orders but judges say satisfied with progress

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – Lawyers for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga have accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Chebukati is a hero and Raila should accept defeat – Githu Muigai

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep – The Supreme Court was on Thursday told that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati is a...

2 hours ago

ELECTION PETITIONS

In this court, there are 3 Governors, 4 Senators and 4 MPs ,are they happy with their own election?

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai who is representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Presidential petition challenging the election of William...

2 hours ago