Police rescue 16 Ethiopians in Kayole house

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Police on Saturday rescued 16 Ethiopians detained for human trafficking in a house at Matopeni area in Kayole.

According to a report, a manhunt for the owner of the house is currently ongoing.

The report indicated that The group had been bundled inside a two bedroom, unfinished house, just about 200metres from Kayole Police Station.

Police stated that they had been in Kenya for more than two months and were starved for the last three weeks and beaten when they ask for food.

Residents urged the government to conduct a crackdown on human trafficking, following another incident last week in Athi River.

The incident follow a similar one earlier where detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rescued 18 victims of human trafficking from a house in Athi River, Machakos County.