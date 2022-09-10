Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

crime

Police rescue 16 Ethiopians in Kayole house

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Police on Saturday rescued 16 Ethiopians detained for human trafficking in a house at Matopeni area in Kayole.

According to a report, a manhunt for the owner of the house is currently ongoing.

The report indicated that The group had been bundled inside a two bedroom, unfinished house, just about 200metres from Kayole Police Station.

Police stated that they had been in Kenya for more than two months and were starved for the last three weeks and beaten when they ask for food.

Residents urged the government to conduct a crackdown on human trafficking, following another incident last week in Athi River.

The incident follow a similar one earlier where detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rescued 18 victims of human trafficking from a house in Athi River, Machakos County.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President-elect Ruto allied Farmers Party petitions Parliament to remove Cherera-four from IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The Farmers Party – affiliated with President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has petitioned the National Assembly to initiate...

1 hour ago

Kenya

High Court lifts freeze on accounts of three companies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The High Court has lifted orders freezing millions of cash belonging to three companies. This is after the accounts...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

Green Energy: China-Europe-Africa forum kicks off in Zhejiang Province

In the face of climate change and fuel shortages, low-carbon and sustainable development has become the consensus of the international community. In response, in...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court Vindicated Chiefs Accused of Election Interference – Matiangi

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says the Supreme Court vindicated security chiefs accused of poll meddling following its...

18 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta orders flags at half mast in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast until Monday as Kenya mourns Queen...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome lauds Queen Elizabeth II’s efforts to unite the Commonwealth

Koome conveyed the message in a letter to Lord Burnett of Maldon, the Chief Justice of England and Wales.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru’s Azimio suffers another loss as Ongwae ditches Raila for Ruto

United Democratic Alliance's Head of Secretariat in South Nyanza Okengo Nyambane confirmed to Capital News that the former Governor had abandoned the Uhuru Kenyatta-led...

23 hours ago

Top stories

High Court orders IEBC to gazette Talib as Wiper nominee for National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – High Court has resolved the row over the nomination slot within Wiper Party by ordering the Independent Electoral and...

24 hours ago