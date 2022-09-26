Connect with us

Police launch operation to flash out bandits in Turkana after 11 people killed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Police have launched a multi-agency operation to arrest perpetrators of Turkana East bandit attack that left eleven people dead.

According to Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso, “such acts of impunity, shall not be tolerated and must be brought to an end at all cost,” he stated.

He further urged the public to cooperate with this noble effort to return security to the area by volunteering information that may lead to the arrest of the criminals and recovery of stolen animals.

President Ruto had ordered for a major operation to flash out the cattle rustlers.

A statement from the President’s twitter account stated that “he has instructed security agencies to deal firmly, decisively and conclusively with those involved adding that cattle rustling will stop.”

The directive came a day after the Head of State said that he will be demanding results from the National Police Service (NPS) in the execution of their mandate after granting them financial autonomy.

“I will be demanding of them results because they always complain that they were curtailed by the fact that they have to look for resources in the office of the president,” he had stated during his inauguration speech.

“I have now separated their budget, they are running their own budget, they are running their own strategy and we will be demanding from them security of Kenyans because that is their mandate, and we will be making sure that they deliver on that mandate.”

President Ruto further appealed to the religious leaders to pray for the men and women in uniform across the country as they maintain law and order.

The theft of livestock or quarrels over grazing and water sources are common between cattle herding communities in northern Kenya. 

