Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Kenya

Police holding Singapore National after Sh12mn heroin found on him

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Police are holding a Singaporean after four kilograms of heroin valued at Sh12 million was found on him.

The man identified as Rahmat Mohd Noor was traveling from Nairobi to his country through Dubai when he was intercepted by police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Police said they conducted a search on his luggage and “recovered the narcotics that concealed in false top and bottom of one of the suitcases he had, false sides of the purse bag and false bottom of ladies handbag.”

The suspect was taken in custody for further grilling ahead of planned arraignment as efforts to establish the source of the same were being made.

Two months ago, almost two kilograms of heroin was intercepted at the JKIA while destined for Netherlands.

