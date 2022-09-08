Connect with us

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World

PM Narendra Modi backs economic, energy ties with Russia

Published

NEW DELHI: India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday further backed economic cooperation with Russia as he told President Vladimir Putin that India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic issues and that there’s “immense potential” for cooperation in the field of energy. Modi was participating virtually in the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, which promotes development in the remote Russian Far East, when he made the remarks before Putin.

The PM also reiterated India’s support for all peaceful efforts to end the Ukraine conflict saying shortages of foodgrains, fertilisers and fuels are a major concern for developing countries.

Modi said the Ukraine conflict and the Covid pandemic have had a major impact on global supply chains while recalling that, since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has stressed the need to take the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

“We support all peaceful efforts to end this conflict. In this regard, we also welcome the recent agreement concerning the safe export of cereals and fertilisers,’’ he said, referring to the recent Russia-Ukraine grain and fertilisers agreement.

Modi will meet Putin and come face to face with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in Uzbekistan at the SCO summit, amid G7 efforts to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil, although it’s not clear yet if he will have a structured bilateral meeting with either of the two leaders. Both India, which has ramped up crude imports from Russia, and China have not condemned Russia for its military action in Ukraine and have so far not seemed keen on supporting the proposed price cap.

