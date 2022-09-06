PM Hasina says any problem with India can be resolved through discussion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said any existing problems between Bangladesh and India can be solved through discussion.

She also described India as a trusted friend of Bangladesh.

She said this while responding to some queries from Indian journalists during a dinner reception hosted in her honour by the Bangladesh High Commissioner at New Delhi’s Bangladesh House.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Quoting the prime minister, he said: “India is the largest neighbouring and friendly country of Bangladesh and it has a very good relationship with India.”

She added Bangladesh has a separate relationship with India beyond the political one, in which the roots of Delhi’s complete support for Bangladesh during the War of Liberation in 1971 can be found.

“We may have problems. But any problem can be solved through discussion,” she said.

The prime minister reached India on Monday morning on a four-day state visit that will end on Thursday.