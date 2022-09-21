Connect with us

President Ruto at the UN General Assembly where he is to make his first address, Wednesday. /STATE HOUSE

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: President Ruto to deliver first UN General Assembly address at 9.00pm

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto is on Wednesday scheduled to make his inaugural address at the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

President Ruto left the country on Sunday to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London, United Kingdom.

The President later proceeded to New York for the 77th assembly of nations which was opened yesterday and close on Tuesday next week.

Ruto will also hold bilateral talks with several Heads of State and government on key issues including; Promotion of Kenya’s foreign policy, enhancing participation in the quest for realisation of SDGs and global leadership in emerging issues including climate change.

The 77th UNGA coincides with the worst drought in the Horn of Africa with many countries in the region including Kenya experiencing unprecedented effects in the last forty years.

