PICTURE STORY: President Ruto in London for the Queen’s funeral

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – President William Ruto is in London, United Kingdom to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth III.

The Queen, who died on September 8, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Some 2,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including 500 presidents, prime ministers, and foreign royals from around the world.

State House said the second leg of President Ruto’s inaugural tour abroad will also see him attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.