Outgoing President Kenyatta hosts President-Elect Ruto at State House Nairobi. /PSCU

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Outgoing Presiedent Kenyatta hosts President-Elect Ruto at State House

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday hosted President-elect William Ruto at State house Nairobi ahead of the inauguration set for Tuesday.

