I am now in charge: President William Ruto appears to tell Interior CS Fred Matiangi in their first face to face meeting after a Cabinet meeting at State House on September 27, 2022. Matiangi is among CSs who openly campaigned against Ruto's presidency and instead supported Opposition leader Raila Odinga who lost in the August 9, 2022 elections.

PHOTOS: Matiang’i attends Ruto’s Cabinet meeting after months of opposing his presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – President William Ruto convened his inaugural Cabinet meeting Tuesday, attended by all Cabinet Secretaries from his predecessor’s regime, some of who strongly opposed his presidency.

They include Interior’s Fred Matiang’i and Joe Mucheru of the Information and Communication Technology docket who openly campaigned against his presidency, instead rooting for Opposition leader Raila Odinga who lost in the August 9 election.

Below are some of the photos shared from the tense Cabinet meeting held at State House, Nairobi.

I am now in charge: President William Ruto appears to tell Interior CS Fred Matiangi in their first face-to-face meeting after a Cabinet meeting at State House on September 27, 2022. Matiangi is among CSs who openly campaigned against Ruto’s presidency and instead supported Opposition leader Raila Odinga who lost in the August 9, 2022 elections.
President William Ruto chairs his first Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on September 27, 2022 two weeks after winning the August 9, 2022 elections. He is set to replace the entire Cabinet edging out many who campaigned against him.
President William Ruto (second right) and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua (second left) chats with Cabinet Secretaries after the first their first meeting at State House, Nairobi on September 27, 2022 two weeks after winning the August 9, 2022 elections. Ruto is set to replace the entire Cabinet edging out many who campaigned against him.

