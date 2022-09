0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has joined President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Murungi, who was accompanied by members of his Devolution Empowerment Party (DEB), was received in the alliance by Ruto, Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua among others.

President-Elect William Ruto welcomes former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi to his Kenya Kwanza alliance. /Twitter.

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi with members of his Devolution Empowerment Party (DEB), poses for a photograph with President-Elect William Ruto, Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua among others when he joined Kenya Kwanza. /Twitter.

Kiraitu failed to re-capture the Meru gubernatorial seat that was won by Kawira Mwangaza who was elected on an Independent ticket.