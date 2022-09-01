PHOTOS: Governor Arati parades Kisii County drivers for a headcount

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Sep 1 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati paraded drivers of the county government Thursday for a physical headcount.

The headcount at the Gusii stadium was conducted by the Governor himself who asked each driver to stand beside the vehicle assigned to him after verification of their Driving Licence assisted by Traffic police officers.

“I am doing this because we have ghost workers here,” the Governor said as he called the drivers’ names out.

The headcount was conducted following revelations Wednesday that 256 drivers were listed on the payroll yet only 82 were accounted for.