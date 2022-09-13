PHOTO: Ruto’s presidential Standard

0 SHARES Share Tweet

William Samoei Ruto took oath as Kenya’s fifth President, effectively taking over from Uhuru Kenyatta who served for two terms since 2013.

After taking oath, Ruto was accorded a 21-gun salute by the military as his yellow Presidential Standard with wheelbarrow symbol was hoisted.

Kenyatta’s was lowered to signify the change of guard.

Ruto’s yellow presidential standard with a wheelbarrow signifies his bottom-up economic model.

President William Ruto’s standard.



“I William Samoei Ruto, in full realisation of the high calling I assume as president of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the public of Kenya, that I will obey, preserve and protect this constitution of Kenya,” he said in the oath administered by Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

