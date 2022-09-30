Connect with us

Lee Funeral Home. /COURTESY

Kenya

Paul Gicheru’s Postmortem underway at Lee Funeral home

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 30 – The postmortem exercise on the body of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru who died four days ago is currently ongoing at Nairobi’s Lee Funeral Home where his body has been lying since his demise.

The exercise which began Friday morning is being led by a team of pathologists and homicide detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The postmortem examination is also being witnessed by Gicheru’s family and lawyers.

The exercise is aimed at uncovering the cause of his death which has been met with mixed reactions both at home and abroad.

At the time of his death, Gicheru was facing charges at the Hague-based International Criminal Court for allegedly bribing and threatening prosecution witnesses in a past ICC case against President William Ruto following the 2007 post-election violence that left least 1000 dead.

The 50-year-old was found unresponsive at his Karen Home Monday evening before being declared dead by medics who responded.

His son was also taken to hospital after complaining of a stomachache.

Gicheru surrendered to Hague authorities in November 2020 after evading an arrest warrant issued in March 2015 for years.

The witnesses Gicheru is said to have improperly engaged witnesses in the case against Ruto who was a Deputy president at the time, journalist Joshua Arap Sang terminated in April 2016, and Henry Kosgey in whose respect the court declined to confirm charges in January 2012.

The case was terminated about a year after a similar suit against President Uhuru Kenyatta was discontinued in March 2015.

Other Kenyans who faced charges of crimes against humanity at the ICC alongside Kenyatta, Ruto, Sang and Kosgei were Francis Muthaura and police chief, Mohammed Ali.

The prosecution, during its opening remarks, explained how Gicheru tried to bribe and intimidate prosecution witnesses, so as to withdraw their assistance from the court.

The prosecution said they will be presenting evidence of phone records and transactions to confirm that Gicheru acted to prevent witnesses from testifying and coerced them to recant their statements.

