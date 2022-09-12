Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta when he was commended for role in the revitalization of African Peer Review Mechanism. /PSCU

Kenya

Outgoing President Kenyatta to get Sh39.6mn send-off package

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to benefit from a Sh39.6 million send-off package for having served the country for close to ten years. 

President Kenyatta who will hand over the instruments of power to his successor President Elect William Ruto on Tuesday, will also be receiving Sh1.32 million as his monthly pension for the rest of his life.

The Presidential Retirement Benefits Act of 2013 states that a retired President is entitled to a lump sum payment on retirement equal to one year’s salary for every term he/she served. 

President Kenyatta was earning a monthly salary of Sh1.23 million in his first term in office with an increase of Sh103,125 every year. 

From Tuesday, President Kenyatta will also be entitled to Sh216,563 to fuel his cars and another Sh332,063 as his monthly house allowance. 

The retiring President will also get a monthly entertainment allowance of Sh200,000. 

For his monthly electricity,  telephone and water bills, President Kenyatta will be receiving Sh. 379,500. 

Other than monetary benefits, the incoming government will also provide the retiring President with an Office with the necessary personnel that he may require among other benefits.

He will also be provided with six security officers and four vehicles replaceable every three years. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Truck drivers urge President-elect Ruto to find lasting solution to Busia, Malaba border traffic jams

BUSIA, Kenya, Sep 12 – Long distance truck drivers are now appealing to President-elect William Ruto to prioritize the provision of a lasting solution...

51 mins ago

Kenya

Fireworks extravaganza planned ahead of Uhuru, Central parks commissioning

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12-The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has planned fireworks extravaganza ahead of the much-anticipated commissioning of the Uhuru and Central Park. A public...

2 hours ago

Kenya

KeNHA says compliance on axle load limit impressive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) says compliance to permitted axle load limit on the Northern Corridor has risen...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President-Elect Ruto to announce reduced unga, fertilizer prices next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – President-Elect William Ruto says he will announce new fertilizer prices next week after he held consultations with various stakeholders....

20 hours ago

Kenya

Man killed by thugs while defending girlfriend in Ruiru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – A 35-year-old man was on Sunday murdered while trying to save his girlfriend from three armed thugs who were...

21 hours ago
“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said. “It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

Kenya

Oparanya labels Azimio defectors ‘political fraudsters’ out to seek favors

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has labeled leaders decamping from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza as “political fraudsters” who were...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop! Junet had nothing to do with funds for Raila’s agents in presidential poll, Makau Mutua says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat has condemned allegations that Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed precipitated the Azimio...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Biden announces delegation to attend President-Elect Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya September 11 – United States (U.S) President Joe Biden has announced the presidential delegation that will attend the inauguration of President Elect-William...

1 day ago