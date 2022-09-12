Connect with us

President Kenyatta at Kakamega State Lodge where he awarded charters to eight institutions of higher learning elevating them into fully-fledged universities.

Kenya

Outgoing President Kenyatta finally congratulates President-elect Ruto ahead of inauguration

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally congratulated President-Elect William Ruto ahead of the inauguration set for Tuesday.

Speaking after giving him a tour of State House, President Kenyatta urged him to be a president for all Kenyans, not just those who voted for him.

During his speech, he also cited devolution as a key milestone in his administration.

Ruto will be sworn in on tomorrow at the Moi International Sport Complex, Kasarani, after winning the August 9 election and the assumption of office committee represented by Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho says it is satisfied with the preparations and ready for the swearing in ceremony.

Already over 20 heads of state have confirmed attendance with South Sudan President Silva Kiir and his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi already in the country.

